How Jordan Peele Went From Comedy Superstar to Hollywood's Freshest Horror Aueter

At first glance, Jordan Peele's transformation from comedic sketch actor to Hollywood's freshest horror auteur seems like an odd development.

After all, just four years ago Peele was most known for his wacky characters, such as a competitive acapella enthusiast or Liam Neeson-obsessed valet, and his Barack Obama impression on Comedy Central's sketch television series Key and Peele. To think the same man donning dozens of wigs a season would just a few years later pen Us, a movie where murderous dopplegängers descend on Santa Cruz's vacation-goers would seem like a wild prediction. The film is also nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards for both The Movie of 2019 and The Drama Movie of 2019.

However, comedy and horror are much more similar than they seem. Both rely on taking a familiar situation and adding an element of unease to build tension for the audience before delivering a joke or scare to release the viewer. It's just that with one release you get laughs, and with the other you'll hear screams.

As Peele told CinemaBlend, "They're two sides of the same coin…in order to achieve both of them, you need to have a certain grounded-ness."

So when Peele transitioned into horror, it wasn't that far of a jump from the laughs. His Key and Peele sketches frequently poked fun at society, such as the experiences of being black in America. Now, his work was done being funny about it.