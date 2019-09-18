Watch What Really Went Down Between Clay and Nicole at the Bachelor in Paradise Finale

The Bachelor in Paradise finale was three hours long and yet there still was not enough time to cover everything that went down between Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

Luckily, the Bachelor in Paradise Twitter is giving people the footage they want and, boy, is it getting people riled up. In the eight minute video, Clay and Nicole duke it out over her claim that she was "about to become Angela 2.0."

Just a small recap: at the final rose ceremony Clay told Nicole he couldn't propose or say he loved her because he "wasn't there yet", but he did want to explore their relationship on the outside. However, Nicole wouldn't accept that and stormed off in tears.

"I was about to maybe be dangling on to his what-ifs and, 'Maybe i'll get there, maybe', but what if another two months, he would've still not have been there. Another year?" She tells Chris Harrison, "And that's not acceptable."