Mark-Paul Gosselaar Hasn't Been Asked to Do Saved By the Bell Revival Despite Zack Morris' Key Role in It

Saved By the Bell is coming back with a revival/reboot and Zack Morris' actions at the center of the new series. Now, somebody just needs to call the man who brought Zack to life for all those seasons, Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"I haven't been approached, so I'm not involved at the moment," Gosselaar told E! News about the Saved By the Bell reboot on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service.

In the new Saved By the Bell, which 30 Rock veteran Tracey Wigfield is creating, Governor Zack Morris gets in hot water for closing too many low-income schools. To combat the bad press, he orders California start bringing affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.

Once at their new school, the new students then give the privileged pupils at Bayside a dose of reality. Original Saved By the Bell cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are attached to star.

Despite his character seemingly playing a pivotal role, Gosselaar is scratching his head. "I find that odd too ‘cause when I read that I thought, ‘Huh, I'm on mixed-ish,'" he told us.

The actor, who was on hand to promote mixed-ish, the prequel spinoff to ABC's black-ish, said he found out about the new series just like everybody else, via an article texted by a friend who congratulated him. "I said, ‘You know this isn't Mario Lopez that you just texted,'" he said.

While he hasn't been called, he said he's game to return if the timing works out. Right now, he's focused on mixed-ish. In the new comedy, he plays the father of a young Rainbow Johnson (played by Tracee Ellis Ross on black-ish and Arica Himmel on mixed-ish).

Mixed-ish premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Peacock will launch in April 2020.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

