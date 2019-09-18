Pose Star Hailie Sahar Reflects on Her Decision to Transition as a Teen

Pose star Hailie Sahar recalls not wanting to "bring shame" upon her family with her sexual identity and credits her mother with giving her the courage to become the woman she was meant to be.

Sahar, the child of a Baptist preacher in Los Angeles, transitioned from a boy to a transgender girl when she was a teenager. On an episode of E!'s Just the Sip, released on Wednesday, she talked about her "extremely hard" decision.

"The beautiful thing is that I have my mother to thank," the 31-year-old actress told Justin Sylvester. "My parents were divorced when I was about 1 years old, and my mother is the example of what I would call perfection, if there was such a thing as perfection in a human. My mother lives by love and just embracing who you are, as long as you're not hurting anyone, so I had that as an example. As I got a little older, I started to pay attention to more to that, rather than the structure of the church."

"Rather than, this is what you should do or you shouldn't do or you're going to Hell, I started to pay attention to who God really is, and God is love, and my mother demonstrates love," Sahar said. "And so I was like, huh, I want to be like her. I want to live like that. And so, with that, I had more of a freedom to express myself and to be my authentic self and it's thanks to my mom, my mommy."

Growing up as a transgender female in a religious family wasn't easy.

"You have to take into accountability [you're a] teenager and I come from a very strict Baptist family," Sahar said. "I didn't want to bring shame upon my family and I didn't want to be condemned. I knew that I was a good person and so that was very challenging for me."