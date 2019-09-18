Priyanka Chopra's Epic Birthday Surprise for Nick Jonas Will Leave Fans Jealous

It's a birthday Nick Jonas won't soon forget.

Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers member stayed quiet on social media when he turned 27. But on late Tuesday night, the birthday boy revealed just how epic his celebration was.

Let's just say Priyanka Chopra didn't disappoint.

"I've been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved," Nick shared on Instagram. "The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage."

He continued, "I can't thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I'm endlessly grateful. Here's to 27!"