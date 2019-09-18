Don't Expect Jessica Lange on American Horror Story Again

If you rejoiced when Jessica Lange returned to American Horror Story season eight, AHS: Apocalypse, and thought that meant she was back in the fold for good, well, you better sit down.

In an interview with The Wrap, Lange, who is a Grammy shy from an EGOT, said she returned to the franchise just for Constance Langdon and doesn't think she'll be back again.

"I did this because it was recreating Constance, which was– for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House," Lange said. She was nominated for an Emmy for playing the role again, but lost to Cherry Jones of The Handmaid's Tale.