Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Posted Her Email Address and Got Swarmed With FaceTime Calls

Whoops! Chrissy Teigen won't make that mistake again.

The 33-year-old star accidentally shared her email address on social media and received FaceTime calls from a few strangers

"F--k I posted my email address lmao," she tweeted, later adding: "Oh my god people are FaceTiming me. Was 100 percent sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger."

The cookbook author even posted a video of herself chatting with a man named Ricardo. She also introduced him to her mom.

"We're about to eat dinner but just thought I'd answer one of these," Teigen said with a laugh. "Nice to meet you!"

However, Teigen wasn't laughing after the calls kept coming in.

"Please stop I have a family," she tweeted.

Eventually, Teigen was able to settle the situation.

"Everything disabled and changed emails," she tweeted, "but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol."