Bachelor in Paradise's Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar Were Actually at After the Final Rose

Bachelor in Paradise season six is officially over.

Fans watched couples break up, make up and get engaged during Tuesday night's finale. They also noticed that two very important cast members were missing from the After the Final Rose special: Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor.

Well, it turns out the reality stars were there after all. Both celebs took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear up the confusion.

"Yes I was at the reunion they chose not to show my convo with Nicole," the former football player tweeted. "I basically explained why I didn't think we were far enough along to get engaged and that I really did want to continue to date and wished her luck with her new relationship. #didntmissmuch."

When fellow Bachelor in Paradise alumna Ashley Iaconetti noted "how weird it is" that their "segment was cut out," Harbor continued to tell his side of the story.

"Me: I'll be on vacation planned 6 months ago with college friends," he continued. "Producers: you really need to be there ppl will want to know what happened. Me: Okay I'll cancel vaca and make it. Producers:."