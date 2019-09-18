This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan Says He Was ''Blissfully Unaware'' of His 2019 Emmys Nomination

Would you believe us if we said Chris Sullivan had no idea he was nominated for a 2019 Emmy when announcements were first made? It's surprisingly true.

The 39-year-old actor actually heard the exciting news from his This Is Us co-star, Chrissy Metz. Sitting down and speaking to E! News, Sullivan recalled the moment he found out about his first-ever Emmy nomination.

"I was at home in Sacramento, visiting my parents, and I got a text from Chrissy Metz, saying, 'Congratulations' with all these emojis and exclamation points," he shared. "I thought, 'That's weird, I wonder what that's for.' And then I got another one from my publicist. So I was like, 'Wait. Chrissy, congrats for what?'"

He further explained their text exchange. "She's like, 'You've been nominated for an Emmy,'" he remembered, still not processing what she meant. "I was like, 'Oh, the show's been nominated for an Emmy, that's great.'"