Britney Spears' Father Will Not Face Charges Over Alleged Abuse of Grandson

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 7:19 PM
Britney Spears' father will not face criminal charges.
Earlier this month, Kevin Federline accused Jamie Spears of abusing his eldest son, Sean Federline, 13. However, E! News has learned that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office is not proceeding with the investigation. They announced on Tuesday, "After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."
Nearly two weeks ago, E! News confirmed that Federline filed a police report against his ex-father-in-law. At the time, a source revealed that Federline's report was filed on Aug. 25, after an alleged physical altercation occurred between Jamie and his 13-year-old son. According to the source, the alleged incident took place at Jamie's house.
Additionally, Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his two children—Sean and Jayden—, whom he shares with Britney. After hearing the news, a separate source revealed that the pop icon was "very upset with her dad and left with the boys."
"She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way," the insider added.
SplashNews.com
Days following the news of the restraining order, Jamie asked a judge to let him temporarily step down as the longtime powers of his daughter's conservatorship. The 67-year-old cited "personal health reasons" for his leave until Jan. 20, 2020.
As previously reported, Jamie is hoping for the judge to approve Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as her new temporary conservator. For some history, Jamie had been in charge of the pop star's financial, legal and career decisions since 2008.
E! News has reached out to both Jamie and Kevin's team, respectively, for comment.
