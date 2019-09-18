PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Turns Up New York Fashion Week

We caught all the action at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collab debut during New York Fashion Week!

PrettyLittleThing's latest collection with hip-hop sensation Saweetie made its debut at their first ever runway show. Looks ranging from fly tomboy to boujee girly girl from the 59-piece collection– inspired by classic Hip-hop styles mixed with early noughties fashion– were showcased on a special runway at the Plaza Hotel.