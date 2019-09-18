PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Turns Up New York Fashion Week

by Denise Lopez | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 9:28 AM
By E! + PrettyLittleThing
We caught all the action at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collab debut during New York Fashion Week!
PrettyLittleThing's latest collection with hip-hop sensation Saweetie made its debut at their first ever runway show. Looks ranging from fly tomboy to boujee girly girl from the 59-piece collection– inspired by classic Hip-hop styles mixed with early noughties fashion– were showcased on a special runway at the Plaza Hotel.
Also featured on the runway? Guest performances by Ashanti, Lil' Kim, Quavo of Migos and none other than the main act, Saweetie herself.
As for other stars, baddies like Kehlani, Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie turned up and out to show their support. Model Shanina Shaik, musician Cody Simpson, and actor Jason Lee were among the many celebs spotted celebrating PrettyLittleThing's iced-out runway show.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s your FRONT ROW seat to our first ever runway show at NYFW for PLT x @saweetie 💎🍭 Shop the collection here 🤩👉 http://bit.ly/2kdxuPJ Watch the full show here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQiU1Pk1-0Y&t=1386s
A post shared by PrettyLittleThing (@prettylittlething) on
It was a star studded night to say the least.
Click here to shop Saweetie's PrettyLittleThing collab before it sells out!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?