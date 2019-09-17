5 Sofia Richie x Missguided Pieces to Up Your Flex Game

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 4:11 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sofia Richie's collaboration with the U.K.-based fast fashion company Missguided, Sofia Richie x Missguided, is proof that there's more than one fashionista in the famous family's tree.
With over 56 pieces to mix and match, Sofia added her own spin on staple garments ranging from bodysuits, hoodies, and mini dresses with details including corset boning, standout stitching and monochromatic suit sets that will command the energy of any room you step your stiletto into.
Check out five of our favorites below.
Make an entrance in this striking brown snakeskin-embossed suit set.
Pop the bubbly in this winning champagne floor-length satin jacket.
Who says you can't create shapes in your sweats? This figure-defining hoodie and jogger set is a must-have.
You'll never need a party dress once you get your hands on this asymmetrical neon frock.
Put a cool-girl spin on a classic suit in this oversized taupe two set.
See the full Sofia Richie x Missguided collection on the Missguided site.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?