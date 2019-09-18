This $30 Skirt Has 300 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pleated midi skirts are kinda becoming the new jeans—you can never have too many. It's a flattering silhouette on every body type, and you can dress it up for events or the office, or keep it cazh with sneakers when running errand or meeting friends for brunch.

So when we found the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt on Amazon, we were cautiously optimistic. Like you, we've read the expectation vs. reality stories of some Amazon clothes experiences. But fear not, this skirt has almost 300 5-star reviews—and many with pics of real women loving this gorgeous skirt!