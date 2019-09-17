Scoop x Walmart Relaunch: 7 Looks We Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention all fashionistas! Scoop NYC is back! And we have Walmart to thank. The retailer is relaunching the beloved trendy boutique as an in-house brand.

If you're not familiar with Scoop, a primer: The '90s NYC shop—which expanded to 15 locations—was an early champion of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney. And the stores were often a backdrop for Sex and the City. So, we're talking a serious fashion pedigree, friends.

And now Scoop is getting a new lease on life as its own brand at Walmart, available in sizes XS-XXXL. The bonus? Its on-trend looks start at just $19, so you can shop your heart out.

Below are a few must-haves that we're adding to our cart pronto.