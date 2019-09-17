Silicon Valley Star Thomas Middleditch Reveals Swinging ''Saved'' His Marriage

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch is revealing how swinging tamed the "ravenous little monster" that lives within him, thereby saving his four year marriage.This seemingly sacrificial act became necessary in the first days of his marriage to his wife, Mollie Middleditch. He tells Playboy, "Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.' To her credit, instead of saying 'Fuck you, I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage."
Sounds easy, right? Well, not so much. The HBO star says that he and his wife "argue over it constantly."
"It's a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it's like, 'All right, we've got to stop. Chill.' I'm gas, and she's brakes," the 37-year-old explains. Moreover, there are "strict" rules for their little arrangement and Thomas has to run nearly every decision by his "queen" Mollie.
But it's all worth it to the actor, because for him it's not just about embracing his identity as a "sexual" being. He says that being "part of the lifestyle"—Thomas claims that swinging is an antiquated term and he prefers this descriptor; the more you know—is "a positive way of connecting with people and experiencing things on a very selfish level."
However "selfish" these desires are, Thomas insists, "I love my wife like I've never loved anyone before."
Plus, being "part of the lifestyle" isn't exactly the BDSM, Fifty Shades way of life that people imagine. Of course, the Emmy-nominated star says that the parties exist, but for him and his wife it's more about living a "1960s, peace-and-love" lifestyle.
So, after this glowing recommendation, is Thomas ready to become the face of the "part of the lifestyle"? "I would be honored," Middleditch declares.
As for his wife, that's a whole other story. Thomas says that she is "more private" and he doesn't want her "to be mad at me."
You can read all the details about his and Mollie's "lifestyle" in the Pleasure issue of Playboy that hit newsstands on September 17th.
