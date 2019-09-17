Jessica Alba Getting Real About the Messy Sides of Motherhood Is Totally Relatable

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 12:09 PM

Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Warren, Celeb kids with unique names

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

The 38-year-old actress got real about motherhood on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Fantastic Four star has three children: Honor (11), Haven (8) and Hayes (1). As for what her kiddos are into these days, the proud mama said her eldest child likes putting on "fantasy makeup."

"It looks kind of anime-ish/clown-ish," Alba said, noting her daughter is "a bit of artist." "She puts freckles on herself and, like, orange blush. It's fine."

Kelly Clarkson could relate and said she recently caught her daughter, River Rose, putting on makeup and looking like "Mimi from The Drew Carey Show."

Still, it's not always glamorous at Alba's household. In fact, the L.A.'s Finest star recently shared an Instagram video of herself cleaning up after her baby boy pooped in the bathtub. The A-lister then explained how she recruited her daughters to help out.

Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

"What I said to the girls was like, 'Not only did you poo on me and barf on me several times throughout your babyhood'—because my kids get motion sickness; so every car ride, every train ride, every plane, every single one, it's coming out—'and whilst in the bathtub with me.' That's fun too," she said. "So, I'm like, 'You guys need to help me clean this up. "And they're like, 'Gross mom!'"

While Alba admitted her kids can be "very dramatic," she also suggested they help make her a better person.

"It's nice for me because then it forces me to, like, open my heart and have compassion and empathy for people who are operating in the world very differently to me," she said.

In addition to opening up about motherhood, Alba spoke about running The Honest Company.

Watch the video to see her interview.

