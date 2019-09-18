Be Euphoria Makeup Ready Just in Time for Halloween

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's hard to choose our favorite character from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria. There are so many queens to root for: from Zendaya as woeful and loyal Rue, to colorful and adorable Jules played by ethereal Hunter Schafer, to the stubborn but inventive Kat played by fashionista Barbie Ferreira.

It's even harder to choose whose makeup we like best. Some days we want our winged cat eye razor sharp like badass Maddy played by real-life counterpart Alexa Demie. Or we want our blush to be soft and shimmery like devoted Cassie played by the gorgeous Sydney Sweeney.

Moral of the story: We don't have to have just one favorite. With Halloween on our minds, we've hand-picked makeup profiles for each teen queen so you can be your favorite Euphoria girl at school, in the office, or that raging house party you just got invited to.