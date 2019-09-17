Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for This Comparison to Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner would beg to differ.

The supermodel made waves this week when she was spotted strutting the Burberry catwalk during London Fashion Week with a much lighter 'do. It appears the star bleached her signature brunette tresses and, while the reason is to be determined, fans and friends have been loving her new hair color.

"@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can't!!!!" one fan tweeted to her famous older sister Khloe Kardashian.

True Thompson's mama, who has been sporting blond locks for years, suggested there was a similarity.