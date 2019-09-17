Taylor Swift Announces Lover Fest Concerts—But There's a Catch

Dave Hogan
Attention, Taylor Swift fans! You're guaranteed to have anything but a cruel summer in 2020.
That's because your fave singer is going on tour! On Tuesday, T.Swift announced U.S. and international performance dates for her record-breaking Lover album, kicking off in June 2020.
"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," Swift wrote to her fans on social media Tuesday. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn't have festivals, we made some."
Swift will begin her festival performances at Werchter Boutique on June 20, 2020, in Werchter, Belgium. She'll then head to Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil. After completing her international tour dates, T.Swift is set to perform, as of now, only FOUR shows in the United States, launching Lover Fest East (in Massachusetts) and West (in California).
T.Swift will kick off Lover Fest West on July 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will return the following night for a second performance. In doing this, Swift will be the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium, as Lover Fest West begins SoFi Stadium's inaugural year of events at Hollywood Park.
The following weekend, July 31 and Aug. 1, 2020, T.Swift will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for Lover Fest East.
Opening acts for Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East are expected to be announced soon.
In the meantime, check out the complete list of Swift's 2020 U.S. and international dates below:
June 20 - Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)
June 24 – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)
June 26 - Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)
July 1 - Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)
July 3 - Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)
July 5 - Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)
July 9 - NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)
July 18 - Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
July 25 - SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
July 26 - SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
July 31- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
August 1- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
More details and additional dates are also expected soon at TaylorSwift.com.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM