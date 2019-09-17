Saved By the Bell Is Getting a Reboot: Where Are the Original Stars Now?

It's alright, 'cause Saved By the Bell is getting a reboot!

On Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced that the beloved TV show will be making a return on its streaming service, Peacock. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will be a part of the reboot, from award-winning writer and 30 Rock alum Tracey Wigfield. The streaming service is set to launch in April, with pricing to be announced before its debut.

While Mark-Paul Gosselaar has yet to officially be announced as a cast member on the reboot series, it sounds like his character Zack Morris is very much a part of the storyline. In the upcoming show, Morris is the governor of California, who finds himself in a political scandal after closing too many low-income high schools. As a solution, Morris makes the decision to have the impacted students transfer to the highest-performing schools in the states, which includes Bayside High.