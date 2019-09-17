You Can Now Stay in the Downton Abbey Castle: Go Inside

Downton Abbey

Airbnb

Ever want to live like the characters on Downton Abbey? Now, you can!

For one night only, Highclere Castle is opening its doors to two lucky guests. That's right! The home of the PBS hit is now listed on Airbnb

Of course, travelers will be treated like royalty. According to the listing, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will greet their guests upon arrival. After settling into their rooms, visitors will join the two for cocktails in the Saloon and then enjoy a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, where they will be waited on by the castle's butler. Once they've finished their meal, guests will sip on coffee in the library. They'll then head to their principal bedroom, which includes an en-suite bathroom, for a good night's rest. 

The fun doesn't end there. In the morning, the lodgers will be served breakfast and tour the castle's grounds. In fact, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will be providing fun facts about the castle's history throughout the stay.

"I am Lady Carnarvon and my husband and I have the privilege and pleasure of calling Highclere Castle our home," a message from the host, Lady Carnarvon, reads on the website. "Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679, but it has recently become one of the most famous houses in the world thanks to it being the home of Downton Abbey. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle and I am delighted to be able to share it with others who have a love of the building and its history. With the support of Airbnb, I am excited to open Highclere Castle up for a truly unique stay—do view my listing to find out more."

Still, there are a few restrictions. While the castle covers 100,000 square feet and has 300 rooms, guests won't have access to a kitchen, a washer or a TV. They may also have to hold off on sharing all of their photos online—only because WiFi isn't included as one of the amenities.

However, guests don't need a royal bank account to pay for their stay. According to Airbnb, the cost for the night is only £150.

Already packing your bags? Just know that the stay at the English castle will take place Nov. 26. Fans will have their chance to book the room Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. BST. But remember, only two guests will get the opportunity.

To see inside the castle, check out the gallery.

The State Dining Room

The dress code for dinner is de rigueur.

The Library

It looks like the perfect place to cuddle up with a good book.

The Staircase

Now, that's what we call a grand entrance.

The Host

Everyone, meet Lady Carnarvon!

The Bedroom

Guests will stay nice and warm while they sleep thanks to that fireplace.

The Grounds

Sleep tight!

Even if fans don't get to spend the night in the castle, they can still visit the estate, which is open to the public. They can also see the Downton Abbey movie, which hits theaters Sept. 20.

