Victoria Beckham Shares How Motherhood Affected Her Body Image

So, what would the star relay to her younger self? Eat healthy fats.

"We're so much more educated now about how we eat and the effects of what you put into your body. When I was younger, I didn't realize the effect of simple things like more sleep, drinking more water, eating healthy foods. You know what I would tell my younger self? Not to be afraid of eating lots of healthy fats, as that was something I used to be scared to eat," she recalled. "Eating healthy fats doesn't make you fat! It's good for your skin, nails and hair, especially when you're exercising, which I am, two hours a day in the gym. You just can't build healthy muscle if you aren't eating enough fat and you shouldn't be scared of that."

As for her relationship with her body today at 45 years old, "I accept who I am," she told Glamour UK. "I make the best of who I am!"

