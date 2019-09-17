90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reveals What Happened When Jenny Met Sumit's Wife

Oh, Jenny. Oh, Sumit. Oh, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the Monday, Sept. 16 episode of the TLC reality series, Jenny retold the story about how she found out Sumit was married. A card on screen said producers were not with Jenny at the time, but received a frantic call from her and they returned to India as soon as possible to hear what happened.

"It's worse than anything I could've imagined," Jenn said, noting it was worse than a nightmare. Here's what happened, according to Jenny: Sumit was away, with his "parents." When he returned to Jenny, he got a call and was shocked. He left, told her to lock the door, but he soon returned and when he did, he was with another man. This man said to her, "Hello, Jenny. How are you? I'm Sumit's wife's father."