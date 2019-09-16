Beyoncé's Making the Gift Special Reveals Intimate Family Moments

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

ABC

Beyoncé's self-described love letter to Africa just took on a whole new meaning. 

The world-famous performer's latest documentary special, which aired tonight on ABC and is titled Making the Gift, offered a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of her recent The Lion King: The Gift album. 

In it, cameras first follow Bey, Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy CarterRumi Carter and Sir Carter on a trip to Africa. As she described, "Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me. It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection. I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I've been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family."

And let's be honest, those never-before-seen shots of the twins (who are walking and talking now!) were enough to set the Bey Hive ablaze with excitement. 

Watch

The Lion King vs. Beyonce: Who Sang or Said it?

Blue even got a chance to show off her singing chops while recording "Brown Skin Girl," and yes, the 7-year-old instantly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

ABC

Reflecting on the opportunity to see her firstborn shine, the proud mama saudd, "When I see fathers singing 'Brown Skin Girl' to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn't have to take her braids down and she can comb her afro out and she can glisten in her brown skin... That is why I make music."

Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

ABC

And on the topic of motherhood, Bey had this to say: "When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it's a connection that will be constant." 

Subsequent scenes see Beyoncé and the album's many songwriters and producers working together to bring their vision to life. 

"The Gift has been so much more than a celebration of the film The Lion King," she shared. "To be able to work on a film that is so massive, so iconic, and to also represent African people and African Americans in a positive light is a blessing for me." 

The Lion King: The Gift is available to stream and download now. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Disney , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.