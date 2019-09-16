Doctor Who Star Christopher Eccleston Reveals ''Lifelong'' Anorexia Battle

British actor Christopher Eccleston has gone public with a very private struggle.

In an excerpt from his upcoming autobiography, titled I Love the Bones of You and published by CNN, the Doctor Who star detailed his experience as a "lifelong anorexic and dysmorphic."

"I always thought of it as a filthy secret, because I'm northern, because I'm male and because I'm working class," he wrote.

Eccleston, who starred as the ninth Time Lord in the wildly popular BBC sci-fi series in 2005, revealed he suffered from the eating disorder even in the midst of filming Doctor Who. As he described of that time, "The illness is still there raging within me as the Doctor. People love the way I look in that series, but I was very ill. The reward for that illness was the part. And therein lies the perpetuation of the whole sorry situation."

Following the 2015 separation from his wife, Eccleston said he considered committing suicide and checked himself into a psychiatric hospital.