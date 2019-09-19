The Best Emmys Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet: From Extreme Cut-Outs to Tuxedo Gowns

Tulle, trains and tuxedos galore!
With the 2019 Emmy Awards right around the corner (aka in just three short days), pop culture lovers can expect to see over-the-top fabulous gowns and statement-making suits at this year's affair. But before the awards ceremony kicks off on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane.
That's right, we're eyeing all of the jaw-dropping pieces that have graced the Emmys red carpet over the years.
From Issa Rae's mesmerizing baby blue Vera Wang jumpsuit that made her look like a modern-day Cinderella to Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging blush number at the 1998 event, we're soaking it all up. And who could forget Dynasty star Joan Collins' dramatic entrance at the 1987 ceremony, as she sashayed onto the red carpet with a crimson-colored off-the-shoulder dress.
It's safe to say celebrities always bring the glitz, the glamour and more to the Emmys!
To see the best dresses to ever hit the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
John Shearer/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra
The actress is a vision in white as she graces the red carpet in this dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.
John Shearer/WireImage
Viola Davis
Orange you glad the legendary star adds a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery
The 2018 Emmy winner brings whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with this baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.
Getty Images
Joan Collins
Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brings the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell
The 43-year-old star sizzles in this sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
January Jones
This figure-flattering Versace peplum is perfect on the Mad Men actress at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress has a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
The This Is Us actress shines as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Angelina Jolie
A total stunner! Jolie makes a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
She is here and she is over-the-top fabulous! The Black-ish star shows up and shows out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev
Talk about red hot! The Vampire Diaries actress knocks 'em dead with this spicy strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.
Getty Images
Rue McClanahan
All that glitters is gold and Rue proves it with this glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Sandra Oh
The Killing Eve star is ~killing~ the red carpet with this fiery ensemble that features a plunging neckline and sparkly beads galore.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson
The Empire star makes a statement in a custom, yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys. The actress keeps her appearance minimal and chic with two subtle and sexy slits on the side.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Foy
Sometimes less is more, and in this case, it totally works with Foy's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney
Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the 59-year-old actress makes it looks oh so good.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel
The Sinner star radiates in this white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.
Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
All smiles! The actress shuts down the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which features a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Karamo Brown
Can you believe? The Queer Eye cast shows up and shows out in five fabulous and fierce ensembles to the 2018 Emmys.
Jason Meritt/Getty Images
Sofía Vergara
Ay! The Modern Family star flaunts her famous figure in a white curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli design at the 2014 show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Seeing sparkles! The social media queen and cook book author shines bright at the star-studded event with this couture Zuhair Murad gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga
Simple looks good on you, Gaga! The songstress looks breathtaking in this black dress by Brandon Maxwell on the 2015 red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Issa Rae
Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turns heads in her baby blue and bedazzled Vera Wang jumpsuit. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she tells E! News' Giuliana Rancic.
Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jennie Garth
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brings all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her daring black design, which she perfectly pairs with long satin gloves and strappy heels.
Getty Images
Christine Baranski
The legendary star is going for the gold with this eye-catching gold sequin gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star turns up the volume with her off-the-shoulder blush-colored Calvin Klein design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leslie Jones
The SNL star shines bright in this beaded black gown by Christian Siriano, which also shows off some skin with its sheer material (wink!).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Regina King
King adds a pop of personality and color to the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.
Arnold Turner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Penelope Cruz
White hot! Cruz drops jaws and turns heads at the 2018 star-studded ceremony in this dreamy Chanel piece.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Joey King
The Second Act star has a major princess moment with her voluminous plum-colored gown by Zac Posen.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
The Westworld actress makes a blazer-dress look oh so chic and timeless. She dons a design by Altuzarra.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ariel Winter
Much like her co-star Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter knows how to rock a strapless column dress. She takes the 2015 carpet by storm in this Romona Keveza gown, Anne Sisteron earrings and Marli bracelet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tiffany Haddish
Haddish puts a smile on everyone's face with her fun, fabulous and fierce rainbow-colored gown by Prabal Gurung.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Laura Dern
Wowzers! The Big Little Lies star goes... well, big for the 2018 awards ceremony in a gray-colored ensemble (a tone that is rarely seen on the carpet!).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
The Scandal actress turns heads at the 2011 ceremony in a fluid red Zuhair Murad design.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julie Bowen
The Modern Family star ditches her TV-mom wardrobe for a dramatic Zac Posen mermaid gown at the 2013 Emmys.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
January Jones
It's not often we see a star stun in a one-piece jumpsuit, but the Mad Men star makes it look easy in this Ulyana Sergeenko Coture jumpsuit and Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the 2015 awards.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The Black-ish stunner looks ravishing in a white and polka-dot, button-down gown at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Her simple accessories and natural hair showcases her radiant beauty.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lea Michele
Lea is making Oscar de la Renta proud with the way she looks in this gorgeous gown at the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
The 46-year-old actress sparkles on the red carpet with this blinding silver sequins and feathered Chanel dress.
KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com
Zooey Deschanel
The quirky New Girl star opts for a custom periwinkle Reem Acra princess gown at the 2012 Emmys.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde never disappoints on the red carpet, and 2007 was no exception. She glows in this shimmering dress by Zuhair Murad.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC
Natasha Lyonne
Russian red! Lyonne oozes with glamour at the 2018 awards show with this fiery long-sleeve gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tessa Thompson
The Westworld star goes bright and bold for the 2017 Emmys with her rainbow-colored Rosie Assoulin number.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Now this is how simple sophistication is done. Rose exudes sheer elegance in this classic Calvin Klein petal-pink two-piece design at the 2013 Emmys.
Getty Images
Tatyana Ali
Now this is how you do a blazer dress on the red carpet! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress is a vision in white at the 1995 Emmys.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ana Ortiz
Far from ugly, this Ugly Betty star dazzles in this gorgeous 2007 creation by Escada.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico star stuns in a flowing red dress, which perfectly matches the red carpet at the 2016 Emmy Awards.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
The former beauty queen's semi-sheer strapless gown and sliver heels makes her sparkle at 2016 Emmy Awards.
