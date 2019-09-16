Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Marriage Rumors After Courthouse Sighting

Could Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney be the latest celeb couple to secretly get married?

The rumor mill is working at full power after the American Hustle star and her art dealer beau were reportedly spotted at a courthouse in New York City. In a since-deleted tweet, an eyewitness shared, "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!"

E! News has not been able to independently verify the reported siting. However, in photos published by Page Six the star is seen outside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau with quite a few official-looking papers in hand.

As speculation continues to grow, fans are sharing that they are not all that surprised by the possible courthouse ceremony. After all, it's Jennifer Lawrence, who is known for keeping things low-key.