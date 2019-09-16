Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross Split as He Reunites With Ex-Girlfriend Lexy Panterra

From a breakup to a make-up, Brooklyn Beckham is a hot topic.

The 20-year-old star and his model girlfriend, Hana Cross, have called it quits, E! News has learned. And it appears the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham is already moving on from his recent breakup... with a former flame.

Over the weekend, Brooklyn was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend, Lexy Panterra, whom he dated before Cross. The two were seen partying at a London club, with a source telling E! News that "Lexy and Brooklyn were very affectionate and kissed throughout the night."

"Brooklyn and Lexy have been friends for a while," the insider added. "Whenever they are both in London and can make it happen they will get together."

Despite things heating up between the former couple, the source makes it clear "they aren't dating." The source shared, "It's nothing serious but when they do hang out, the chemistry is undeniable and the sparks fly."