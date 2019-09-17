Charting the Community Cast's Post-Grad Careers

It's been a decade since we first arrived at Greendale Community College.

When Community, Dan Harmon's increasingly meta comedy about a group of oddballs at said community college whose study group quickly evolves into something like a family, first debuted on NBC on September 17, 2009 as a part of the network's celebrated Thursday night lineup of comedies that included The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, it wasn't a ratings sensation. In fact, in its five seasons on the network, it never finished higher than a season ranked higher than 96 out of however many series aired on broadcast in any given season.

But Community did go on to become a critically-beloved cult phenomenon that survived cancellation once—after NBC chopped it, Yahoo! Screen revived it for a 13-episode sixth season...whatever Yahoo! Screen was—and introduced the world to a handful of fresh faces destined for greatness (here's looking at you, Donald Glover and Alison Brie), while also giving one faded comedian an ultimately squandered chance at a comeback. (Ahem, Chevy Chase.)