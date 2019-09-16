Priyanka Chopra Says Kids Are ''Hopefully'' in Her and Nick Jonas' Future

The sky is the limit!

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine after attending the world premiere of her latest movie, The Sky is Pink, at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. Moreover, the actress' film is already getting plenty of love from critics. So much so that the film reportedly received a four-minute standing ovation after its screening.

Speaking to E! News on the TIFF red carpet, the 37-year-old star gushed over her role and revealed what it was like working with a lot of kids. "We had a lot of babies in this movie, I'll tell you that... because the daughter ages so much," she said with a laugh. "It was great. I mean, I love kids."

If anything, Chopra admitted she rather hangout with children than adults. "Kids are my favorite people. I'd prefer their company over adults, actually," she shared. "So it was amazing to be part of this movie."