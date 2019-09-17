Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

by Amanda Williams & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

How does Kaitlyn Bristowe look so good wherever she goes? Funny you should ask!

Whether she is spending time with boyfriend Jason Tartick, appearing in Brett Kissel's latest music video or hitting the road for her Off the Vine podcast, the former Bachelorette star always manages to look her best.

And while she may have a glam team for special red carpet events, Kaitlyn is just like us: She too has to explore different beauty products to see what works and what to avoid.

As summer comes to a close, Kaitlyn was able to share three beauty products she absolutely swears by. Take a look below to see if it belongs in your beauty closet.

Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

"Tan-Luxe will always be on my list of favorite beauty products. Nothing beats a good tan, but I've also been trying to avoid sun exposure on my face as much as possible. Using Tan-Luxe makes it easy to not expose my face to the sun because I know I can still get that natural tan. It's very easy to apply, and I love the bronzed color it turns into—definitely not an orange tone at all. I've also been trying to wear less makeup, and having a tan makes it easier to get away with less!"

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$49 Revolve
Ilia Tinted Moisturizer

"I recently tried this Ilia tinted moisturizer and I'm a big fan—definitely feels like I'm getting the moisture I need. I've heard great things about Ilia in the past, and I love that it's ethically sustainable and uses botanical-based formulas. At the end of the day, we're putting this on our skin every day and I'm trying to be more conscious of what ingredients are included in my skincare regimen."

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$42 Revolve
Naturally Serious Get Even Cold-Pressed Peel Pads

"I got these cold-pressed peel pads by Naturally Serious at Revolve Summer, and I'm legit addicted now. I am huge on my skincare routine, and I find this to be such a nice addition! It's really refreshing and soothes my skin before I start my nighttime routine. I'm also not mad at the fact that it's suppose to reduce visible signs of aging."

E-comm: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Top 3 Beauty Products
$34 Revolve

