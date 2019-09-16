Saturday Night Live Parts Ways With Shane Gillis Following His Use of "Unacceptable" Language

And just like that, Shane Gillis is out at Saturday Night Live.

Gillis, originally announced as one of the new additions for season 45, will not join Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman when the show returns Saturday, Sept. 28 on NBC.

After his hiring, past material featuring racial slurs circulated on social media. Gillis responded to the videos, but in a statement from an SNL spokesperson on behalf of executive producer Lorne Michaels, Gillis' exit was confirmed and his remarks were decried.

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL. We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL," the statement read.