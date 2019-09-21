Inside Brett Young's Big Year of Country Milestones On and Off Stage

In case you didn't know, Brett Young is having an incredible 2019.

Over the past couple of years, the 38-year-old country music singer has earned a spot in the genre thanks to hits like "In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy" and "Like I Loved You."

But ahead of his performance on the Daytime Stage this weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, it's hard not to recognize all his accomplishments in the past 12 months alone.

While he's had the opportunity to tour with Luke Bryan and Lady Antebellum, this year gave Brett the special chance to headline his own tour across the country.

"After a couple of years, to be able to take on rooms in the thousands and to see the rooms grow as a headliner is one of those coming of age/full circle moments that you think would never happen," Brett explained to E! News exclusively. "It's really, really cool and humbling at the same time."