11 Emmys Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Date night on Emmys night is always a good idea.

When it comes to this weekend's award show, pop culture fans are more than excited to see their favorite TV stars and shows win big.

But before the telecast kicks off Sunday night on Fox, all eyes are going to be on the red carpet where some A-list Hollywood couples are going to look their absolute best—together.

If you're like us, you love a bit of nostalgia and we couldn't help but think about a few famous pairings who once walked the carpet side by side.

While they're not together anymore—and most have totally moved on—we decided to take a trip down memory lane. Whether it was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt walking together or Chris Pratt and Anna Faris posing arm in arm, it's clear the Emmys bring out some fabulous couples.