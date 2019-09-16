Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Feels Pressure From Billionaire Sister Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian is surrounded by success!
Whether it's her famous friends or closest family members, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stays close to some hard working people.
But when appearing on the season six premiere of The Real, Kourtney was asked if she feels pressure from her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner. Her answer may surprise you.
"Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'" she shared on Monday's show. "And that's a thing I always think to myself, when is it enough because I don't like missing out on certain things like doing my kids homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that."
To be fair, Kourtney continues to have huge success as a parent and with her website Poosh, which is described as the modern guide to living your best life.
Many of her accomplishments are documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a show that resulted in more opportunities than the sisters could ever imagine.
"We didn't even think about it. We just hit the ground running and I don't even know if that's the right sentence," she explained to Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. "We just kind of did it and it happened so quickly and I don't think we even thought about it."
Ultimately, living your life in the spotlight has some obstacles. Kourtney admitted she's had "my moments" where she wishes her family wasn't in the public eye. But whenever things get tough, family is close by to lend support.
"Khloe always tries to instill in all of us is let's wake up and be so grateful. Grateful that I'm filming in my house or going to Khloe's house for the day or filming with my sister or my mom or my kids and so I do feel like we all have our moments where we are like ‘I hate this' or whatever," Kourtney admitted. "At the current moment, I am happy and very into my blessings and feeling really good. I've definitely had my moments because life is short."
As for whether or not her kids will continue to stay on reality TV, you'll just have to keep up and find out.
"If they want to do it," she shared. "I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do. Whatever makes them happy I think."
The Real airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE