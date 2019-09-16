Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Join Beyoncé, Jay-Z and More Couples Who Love to Match

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 10:27 AM

Celeb couples love a good twinning moment!

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter rocked matching outfits while out and about in Los Angeles. For their day of activities in the city, The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer donned ripped jeans and matching black T-shirts while displaying a bit of PDA. This matching moment followed just days after the duo sported another identical look while out in New York City.

Miley and Kaitlynn aren't alone, couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have all sported matching outfits over the years.

Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With Miley Cyrus

Let's take a trip down style lane and look back at all of the celeb couples (past and present) who've dressed alike!

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

RIWE / BACKGRID

Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus

Twinning! The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer sported matching blue jeans paired with black T-shirts while walking together in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Usher, Hands of Stone Premiere

Snapchat

Beyoncé & Jay Z

Have gray suits ever looked as sleek as they do on the couple at the Hands of Stone premiere?

Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy

WENN.com

Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg

Rock on! The couple donned matching hats and leather jackets while out together.

Gigi Hadid, Cody Simpson

Devone Byrd/PacificCoastNews

Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson

The supermodel and singer, who split in 2015, looked almost identical during a casual date night.

Jordin Sparks, Jason Derulo, MTV VMA's 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks & Jason Derulo

All smiles! The former couple posed for cameras in matching white outifts at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian

Brian Prah/Splash News

Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes

It's all in the jeans! Back in 2014, the couple rocked a denim look arriving at the airport together in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Fame Pictures

Kate Middleton & Prince William

Royal purple! Kate Middleton and Prince William donned purple, the color of royalty, for an afternoon stroll in 2011.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

PacificCoastNews.com

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Sports fans! The cute couple donned jeans and sneakers with their sports attire back in 2012.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, BAFTA Film Awards 2014

Press Association via AP Images

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the 2014 BAFTA Film Awards together in his and hers suits. Though they've parted ways, these #Brangelina red carpet style moments will live on forever.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Suit & No Tie! Like Brad and Angelina, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel also donned matching suits on the red carpet.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

So Posh! The Beckhams both rocked pantsuits at an event in London in 2013.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

FameFlynet

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

Polo Club! Selena Gomez and her former beau Justin Bieber sported matching polo T-shirts while at the Los Angeles Zoo together in 2011.

