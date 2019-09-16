Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Join Beyoncé, Jay-Z and More Couples Who Love to Match

Let's take a trip down style lane and look back at all of the celeb couples (past and present) who've dressed alike!
RIWE / BACKGRID
Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus
Twinning! The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer sported matching blue jeans paired with black T-shirts while walking together in Los Angeles.
Snapchat
Beyoncé & Jay Z
Have gray suits ever looked as sleek as they do on the couple at the Hands of Stone premiere?
WENN.com
Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg
Rock on! The couple donned matching hats and leather jackets while out together.
Devone Byrd/PacificCoastNews
Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson
The supermodel and singer, who split in 2015, looked almost identical during a casual date night.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks & Jason Derulo
All smiles! The former couple posed for cameras in matching white outifts at the 2014 MTV VMAs.
Brian Prah/Splash News
Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes
It's all in the jeans! Back in 2014, the couple rocked a denim look arriving at the airport together in New York City.
Fame Pictures
Kate Middleton & Prince William
Royal purple! Kate Middleton and Prince William donned purple, the color of royalty, for an afternoon stroll in 2011.
PacificCoastNews.com
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Sports fans! The cute couple donned jeans and sneakers with their sports attire back in 2012.
Press Association via AP Images
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the 2014 BAFTA Film Awards together in his and hers suits. Though they've parted ways, these #Brangelina red carpet style moments will live on forever.
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Suit & No Tie! Like Brad and Angelina, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel also donned matching suits on the red carpet.
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
David Beckham & Victoria Beckham
So Posh! The Beckhams both rocked pantsuits at an event in London in 2013.
FameFlynet
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez
Polo Club! Selena Gomez and her former beau Justin Bieber sported matching polo T-shirts while at the Los Angeles Zoo together in 2011.
