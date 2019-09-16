The Politician Sneak Peek: See How Gwyneth Paltrow Deals With Her Dysfunctional TV Family

Netflix's The Politician follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known from a young age that he wants to be president of the United States. But just how wealthy is Payton and his family? See their sprawling estate and the spoiled twins, Martin and Luther (Trevor and Trey Eason), in action to get a sneak peek of the series and its vibe.
In the exclusive clip above, get a taste of what's to come with the dysfunctional Hobart family in the series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.
"You should totally come hunting with us Payton," one of the twins tells their brother.
"Yeah, that way we can accidentally shoot you in the back," the other adds.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Georgina Hobart isn't having it, especially when the twins taunt Payton over his place in their father's will. "You're borderline psychopaths," she tells her sons. "Of course you're in the will, same as them," she adds to Payton.
Will Payton be able to overcome his family to fulfill his destiny? He'll also have to navigate the political landscape of Saint Sebastian High School to become student body president and start on his path to the presidency. Will Payton's carefully crafted image survive the ordeal?
The Politician also stars Jessica Lange, Laura Drefyuss, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Zoey Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Bob Balaban, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.
The Politician season one—eight episodes—drops Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix.