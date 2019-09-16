All Those Kylie Jenner Photoshop Rumors Have Officially Been Shot Down

Remember all ofKylie Jenner's stunning vacation pics? Many of those incredible snaps were actually shot on film.

Over the summer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star embarked on a number of incredible trips around the world, from Turks and Caicos for Kylie Skin to Italy for her 22nd birthday. While on these adventures, Kylie had her pal, photographer Amber Asaly, by her side to capture all of the memorable moments.

"Kylie invited me on her Kylie Skin trip as a friend, but also to catch the vibes and get cute pictures," Amber shares with Cosmopolitan in a new interview, published Monday. "And when I'm in a beautiful location with beautiful people and I happen to have dope cameras, I'm gonna do my thing no matter what. And they want dope pictures too, so it kinda just works hand-in-hand."