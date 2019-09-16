Rod Stewart Reveals He's "in the Clear" After Private Battle With Prostate Cancer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rod Stewart

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rod Stewart is a cancer survivor. 

The 74-year-old singer revealed his private battle with prostate cancer at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation over the weekend.

"Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said. "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody."

The Grammy winner noted he's "in the clear now" and talked about how he "caught it early." He then encouraged attendees to get checked for prostate cancer regularly. 

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor," he said.

The "You're in My Heart" star also opened up about how his fellow bandmates, including Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones and drummer Kenney Jones, have all battled cancer.

"So, we're the cancer four," he quipped. 

He then shared an encouraging message with the crowd.

"If you're positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face—I mean, I've worked for two years and [have] just been happy," he said. "The good Lord looked out for me." 

"Somebody up there likes us, Rod," Wood added.

The band then played a few songs.

Read

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Renew Vows and Donate Wedding Money to Grenfell Fire Victims

After the event, the organization's leader applauded Stewart for sharing his story.

"Experience has shown what a big difference high-profile celebrities can make when they ‘come out' about their cancer. We have no doubt that Sir Rod's decision to announce his fight with the disease will be equally effective," Tim Sharp, president of the Prostate Project, said. "We are hugely grateful to him and his wife Penny for using our fundraiser to make his announcement that will benefit so many men."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rod Stewart , Cancer , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.