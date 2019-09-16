Rod Stewart Reveals He's "in the Clear" After Private Battle With Prostate Cancer

Rod Stewart is a cancer survivor.

The 74-year-old singer revealed his private battle with prostate cancer at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation over the weekend.

"Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said. "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody."

The Grammy winner noted he's "in the clear now" and talked about how he "caught it early." He then encouraged attendees to get checked for prostate cancer regularly.

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor," he said.

The "You're in My Heart" star also opened up about how his fellow bandmates, including Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones and drummer Kenney Jones, have all battled cancer.

"So, we're the cancer four," he quipped.

He then shared an encouraging message with the crowd.

"If you're positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face—I mean, I've worked for two years and [have] just been happy," he said. "The good Lord looked out for me."

"Somebody up there likes us, Rod," Wood added.

The band then played a few songs.