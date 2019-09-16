Carnivàle Actor Brian Turk Dead at 49 After Cancer Battle

Hollywood has lost a star.

Brian Turk, the star of HBO's 2003 show Carnivàle and many other hit series, has passed away, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the famed actor, who was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago, died on Friday.

He was only 49-years-old. The actor's rep told the outlet that his cancer diagnosis recently became terminal.

Turk was mainly known for his role as Gabriel in the HBO series Carnivàle, where he starred in every episode since its debut. He also appeared in many television shows, including Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, General Hospital and countless others. He also made appearances in movies like Big Fat Liar, American Pie 2 and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

The star is survived by his wife and 8-year-old son.

According to TMZ, a GoFundMe page had been set up for the family. The following statement on the site reads, "At this time the family is requesting privacy while they deal with and process Brian's diagnosis & enjoy these moments together."