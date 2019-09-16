Bluff City Law Introduces TV's New Dynamic Father-Daughter Duo

Parenting isn't always easy, especially when both you and your kid are lawyers.

NBC's new drama Bluff City Law follows father/daughter duo Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Sydney Strait (Caitlin McGee), who come to work together after Sydney's mother dies, but they don't exactly have the best relationship...especially when Sydney finds out her dad has been keeping secrets.

In the sneak peek above, Della (Jayne Atkinson) gives Elijah some much-needed advice on breaking down the walls between him and his daughter, giving a little insight into what Sydney might be thinking.

"That girl grew up with a hero for a father, a hero she found out was all too human," Della says. "Every time somebody told her how lucky she was, think how that pulled her apart to keep your secrets behind that beautiful smile!"