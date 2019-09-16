90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and the Breakup Everyone Saw Coming

After so five years and more than $40,000, Caesar was thisclose to meeting his beloved Maria on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Except she didn't get on the plane to Mexico. There was no ticket, but not because of her. He didn't have enough money in his account and the airline canceled the reservation. And then Maria canceled their relationship.

For days, Caesar prepared to meet Maria. But once he got to Mexico—their designated meeting place—he never heard from his Ukrainian online girlfriend. But he still hoped she would be there. He had the whole proposal planned out. It was going to be great. But when he learned the airline canceled the flight because of funds, he vowed to make it right. Maria finally answered his calls and declared it was over.