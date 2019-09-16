Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunite Ahead of History-Making Season

Benson and Stabler, back together? At least on Instagram. Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and her former on-screen partner Christopher Meloni reunited ahead of the long-running show's history-making season 21. Meloni left the series after season 12.

"Sunday night dinner….," Hargitay captioned the series of selfies.

The two former costars have not been shy about reuniting—off screen. Meloni reportedly left the series after season 12 because of a contract dispute and has only been mentioned, never seen, since. Season 21 of the series makes it the longest-running scripted primetime drama, unseating Gunsmoke and Law & Order. Might we see Meloni's Stabler back in the fold to celebrate the historical season?