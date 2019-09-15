8 of the Most Hilarious Jokes From Alec Baldwin's Comedy Central Roast

Good ole clean fun!

On Sunday night, Alec Baldwin was the center of attention for Comedy Central's annual roast. And this year's honoree didn't disappoint when he got up to the podium and poked fun at his guests, which included his daughter Ireland Baldwin, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Robert De Niro and many, many others.

However, it was Glaser and Griffin who stole the show during tonight's knee-slapping roast. "Robert De Niro, I can't believe I get to share this stage with you, and by that I mean the final one of your life," the Trainwreck star and comedian quipped.

Later that night, she added, "Alec, you've had four kids with Hilaria [Baldwin], which is incredible, because isn't your s---n just oatmeal at this point? Oh, Robert just got excited when I said ‘oatmeal!'"

Moreover, the NBA player knocked it out of the park with joke after joke.