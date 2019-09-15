Eva Marcille Celebrates a Flower-Themed Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives of Atlanta Co-Stars

Eva Marcille is getting ready for baby number three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was all smiles on Sunday afternoon as she celebrated her baby shower with a few of her Bravo co-stars, including Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes.

"My love, My Ace, My Girl @cynthiabailey10 words can't express my appreciation for our friendship," the America's Next Top Model winner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with Bailey. "I adore you on so many levels and I'm so happy to call you my FRIEND."

Commenting on the sweet post, the 52-year-old star wrote, "Thank you my beautiful! It was your day & I wanted to keep it fun, loving & positive. You have been a blessing to my [world] & I truly appreciate your friendship as well.Love you more."

Taking to her own social media page, Cynthia added, "yeah even when it's 90 degrees outside & a baby coming any second, my @evamarcille is still just effortlessly stunning! i am so happy for you," she said.