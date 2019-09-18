How Meghan Markle Has Changed Royal Family Fashion

Meghan Markle continues to showcase her fab, chic fashion that may or may nor adhere to what royal traditionalists deem acceptable. And she cares not for the haters.

The Duchess of Sussex has often broken royal protocol in general, and is both celebrated and criticized for it. Her style is unique; she likes a messy bun even though royals typically don't wear them in public. She's a big fan of French luxury house Givenchy, which made the bridal gown she wore to her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding, while other royals, namely Kate Middleton, tend to wear more styles by British designers.

Royals love color. Queen Elizabeth II herself often steps out in colorful, vibrant or pastel dresses and matching hats. Meghan seems to prefer dark-colored clothes, even (again, OMG!) black, and guess what? She pulls it off.

And Meghan also likes to wear (wait for it)...pants. Trousers. Slacks. In public. Often. What? Shocking, we know. In fact, go ahead and clutch those pearls; she wears denim. Denim dresses. In public.

The point is, the Duchess of Sussex did not really change her unique style when she became royalty, and that is inspiring. Sure, she can rock a fascinator like any royal if she really needs to. But she pairs the modern with the traditional and keeps it classy and fresh. Perhaps other royals will follow suit. And stop with the suit obsession.