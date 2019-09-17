Joey King's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 4:00 AM
Joey King's style is on point!
The 20-year-old actress is nominated for her first Emmy, for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the harrowing Hulu miniseries The Act, and you can bet she'll probably showcase a super chic look on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.
King has sported many gorgeous and sexy styles at celebrity events over the years.
At last year's Emmy Awards, King looked stunning in a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt.
She turned heads in a bright green crop top and matching high-waisted pants at at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration last month. This past January, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 after-party in an elegant, semi-sheer, black and white patterned Yanina Couture gown. At Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party in February, King rocked black Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 dungarees.
Check out King's best looks over the years:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The actress appears at the elevision Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration in August 2019.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
Joey King attends a Hotel Vivier Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills in April 2019.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The actress attends the premiere of Summer '03 in Los Angeles, California.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The actress wears a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt at the 2018 Emmys.
Scott Kirkland/FOX
The actress arrives on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The actress arrives at the premiere of Captain Fantastic in Los Angeles in 2016.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE
The actress appears at the 2015 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
The actress attends Lily Aldridge's Velvet launch party in support of St. Jude in Los Angeles in 2014.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
The actress appears at the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Neilson Barnard/WireImage
The actress attends the Wish I Was Here premiere in NYC in 2014.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actress appears at the premiere of Wish I Was Here in Los Angeles in 2014.
Araya Diaz/WireImage
The actress attends the premiere of The Conjuring in Hollywood in 2013.
Check out a full list of 2019 Emmy nominees.
The 2019 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.
