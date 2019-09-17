Joey King's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Joey King's style is on point!

The 20-year-old actress is nominated for her first Emmy, for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the harrowing Hulu miniseries The Act, and you can bet she'll probably showcase a super chic look on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

King has sported many gorgeous and sexy styles at celebrity events over the years.

At last year's Emmy Awards, King looked stunning in a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt.

She turned heads in a bright green crop top and matching high-waisted pants at at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration last month. This past January, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 after-party in an elegant, semi-sheer, black and white patterned Yanina Couture gown. At Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party in February, King rocked black Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 dungarees.