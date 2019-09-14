Demi Lovato and Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson Are ''Getting to Know Each Other''

Is there a romance brewing?

Demi Lovatocould be ready to get the final rose from The Bachelorette star, Mike Johnson. A source tells E! News the two recently spent some time together. However, they are taking things slow, according to the insider.

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the insider shared. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."

As of late, the two have been flirty on social media. In fact, many Bachelor Nation stars saw their cheeky exchanges during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, when the "Confident" singer teased on Instagram Stories: "Mike I accept your rose."

Their back-and-forth hasn't stopped since then. Just last week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared an unedited Instagram photo that showed off her... um, assets. She was feeling "unashamed, unafraid and proud" of her body, as she bared her bum in an itty-bitty bikini.